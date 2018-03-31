Latest News

‘Friends of Timbercrest’ continue to work at Girl Scout camp

RANDOLPH — A newly organized group of volunteers called Friends of Timbercrest is preparing for its first work weekend of the year in April. These people love Girl Scout Camp Timbercrest and have made it their mission to help clean up and care for the camp.

Tioga Publishing honors 13
Tioga Publishing honors 13

WELLSBORO – A Mansfield couple with a history of community service that continues to the present are this year’s recipient of the top Tioga Publishing community service award.

SNI, others fire back against cease and desist letters

SALAMANCA — The Seneca Nation of Indians and others receiving cease and desist letters in connection to opposition of a proposed Coudersport, Pa.-based hydraulic fracturing waste treatment site vowed Wednesday not to back down.

Two bike path projects planned for Allegany State Park

The New York State and Parks & Trails New York recently announced $450,000 in state grants to 21 organizations dedicated to the stewardship and promotion of New York State parks, historic sites and public lands.

Budget talks continue at Salamanca school district

  • Updated

SALAMANCA — Preparations for a $36.4 million Salamanca school district budget in the 2018-19 fiscal year continued Tuesday with another presentation at the Board of Education meeting.

+2
Palm Sunday celebrations at St. Mary’s

SALAMANCA — At St. Mary's Episcopal Church, the congregation gathered in the parish hall prior to services on Sunday, where they were presented with blessed palm fronds, which they carried in procession into the sanctuary for Palm Sunday celebration.

Franklinville/Ellicottville vs. Maple Grove 2017 preview
Franklinville/Ellicottville vs. Maple Grove 2017 preview

A look ahead to Franklinville Ellicottville's Section 6 Class D football championship rematch against Maple Grove, Friday (5 p.m.) at New Era Field. The Titans are 9-0 and seeking their second sectional title after winning in 2015 and making four straight championship games.

Bartoszek & staff to coach Big 30 game

BRADFORD, Pa. — The coaching staff on the New York sideline for the 45th Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic will look familiar to followers of the Franklinville/Ellicottville and Salamanca football teams.

Davis, Cortez lead late charge for NY girls past PA

  • +3

PORTVILLE — The opening game of the fourth annual Big 30 Basketball Senior Classic Sunday at Portville Central School provided one of the best finishes, and closest contests of the Classic’s s…

Calif. Judge Orders Cancer Warning For Coffee
A Los Angeles judge has ruled coffee companies must carry cancer warning labels because of a chemical produced in the roasting process. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle says roasters failed to show that benefits from drinking coffee outweighed any risks. (March 31)