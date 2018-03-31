PAINTED POST — Rick Gallant, candidate for New York's 23rd Congressional District, announced he would suspend his campaign, leaving five Democrats to vye for a chance to face Republican incumbent Tom Reed this fall.
RANDOLPH — A newly organized group of volunteers called Friends of Timbercrest is preparing for its first work weekend of the year in April. These people love Girl Scout Camp Timbercrest and have made it their mission to help clean up and care for the camp.
WELLSBORO – A Mansfield couple with a history of community service that continues to the present are this year’s recipient of the top Tioga Publishing community service award.
SALAMANCA — After 15 months behind the mayor’s desk, Michael “Smitty” Smith is thankful to everyone who’s shown confidence in him and in improving the city of Salamanca.
LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Legislature on Wednesday officially declared the county’s heroin/opioid epidemic a public nuisance.
SALAMANCA — The Seneca Nation of Indians and others receiving cease and desist letters in connection to opposition of a proposed Coudersport, Pa.-based hydraulic fracturing waste treatment site vowed Wednesday not to back down.
The New York State and Parks & Trails New York recently announced $450,000 in state grants to 21 organizations dedicated to the stewardship and promotion of New York State parks, historic sites and public lands.
SALAMANCA — Preparations for a $36.4 million Salamanca school district budget in the 2018-19 fiscal year continued Tuesday with another presentation at the Board of Education meeting.
ELLICOTTVILLE — Champions have a fierce desire to overcome challenges and Adam Page has conquered many, including a disability that has not prevented him from winning gold medals on the ice.
SALAMANCA — At St. Mary's Episcopal Church, the congregation gathered in the parish hall prior to services on Sunday, where they were presented with blessed palm fronds, which they carried in procession into the sanctuary for Palm Sunday celebration.
A look ahead to Franklinville Ellicottville's Section 6 Class D football championship rematch against Maple Grove, Friday (5 p.m.) at New Era Field. The Titans are 9-0 and seeking their second sectional title after winning in 2015 and making four straight championship games.
BRADFORD, Pa. — The coaching staff on the New York sideline for the 45th Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic will look familiar to followers of the Franklinville/Ellicottville and Salamanca football teams.
When Marissa Hamilton decided on a college to continue her basketball career out of Ellicottville Central School, the University at Buffalo seemed like a natural fit.
The accomplishment only grows more impressive each year.
PORTVILLE — One doesn’t necessarily consider defense a factor when looking at a 104-99 final score in a high school basketball game.
PORTVILLE — The opening game of the fourth annual Big 30 Basketball Senior Classic Sunday at Portville Central School provided one of the best finishes, and closest contests of the Classic’s s…
A Los Angeles judge has ruled coffee companies must carry cancer warning labels because of a chemical produced in the roasting process. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle says roasters failed to show that benefits from drinking coffee outweighed any risks. (March 31)